DELMAR, Md. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Delaware man with home invasion and assault after he showed up at another man’s home while his fiancée was inside.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports Delmar police said the victim was with a female acquaintance when her fiancé arrived around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, 28-year-old John W. Whitby III kicked in the door, struck the male victim with an unidentified object and left with his fiancée after the assault. Police said the victim was treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Whitby also was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and criminal mischief. He is free on a $45,100 unsecured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

