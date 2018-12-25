By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 25, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Police in San Jose are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia says no officers were hurt in the shooting early Tuesday morning. Another suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at a hospital.

Additional details, including what led up to the shooting, were not immediately available.


