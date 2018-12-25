ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager whose body was discovered at a dog park.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that police haven’t released a motive in St. Paul’s 17th homicide of the year. Officials on Monday identified the victim as Angel Gabriel Reyes Hernandez, of St. Paul.
Officers were flagged down early Sunday by a person who said a body was lying in the parking lot of the Arlington Arkwright dog park. Police say officers located the victim, and St. Paul Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead.
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org
