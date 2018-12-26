Brit Hume, Fox’s senior political analyst, schooled Soledad O’Brien over her crowing about liberal outlets having forced President Trump’s Wednesday visit to U.S. troops in Iraq, “congratulating” her for noting that Mr. Trump had invented time travel.

CNN, other liberal outlets, and activist-celebrities had noted throughout Christmas Day and into Wednesday that Mr. Trump did not visit U.S. service members for Christmas, as has become custom for recent U.S. presidents, especially during the war on terrorism.

Mr. Hume highlighted tweets complaining about this by Alyssa Milano and Montel Williams — the former of which was time-stamped “2:07 PM - 26 Dec 2018” — by noting that “by the time this was posted, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq with the troops.”

Enter Ms. O’Brien, a longtime CNN host, who tried to take credit for the development.

“Shaming him seems to work,” she replied.

Shaming him seems to work. https://t.co/KMSPnDAPyE — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) December 26, 2018

Mr. Hume then lowered the boom.

“Yes, Ma’am. Trump read this tweet when it was posted and time-traveled himself back to yesterday and flew to Iraq. Genius take,” the Fox newsman wrote.

Yes, Ma’am. Trump read this tweet when it was posted and time-traveled himself back to yesterday and flew to Iraq. Genius take. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

Ms. O’Brien took the rebuke badly and then proceeded to dig deeper, claiming that CNN’s reporting from weeks earlier — not the day-old social-media outcry — was the “shaming” that forced Mr. Trump to go to Iraq.

“Sorry — let me spell it out more slowly so you can understand me: the President (according to cnn’s Barabar Starr) prepped for this trip several weeks ago. The shaming seems to have worked. I hope you’re having a nice holiday. Try not to be such an a**hole in 2019,” Ms. O’Brien wrote.

Sorry—let me spell it out more slowly so you can understand me: the President (according to cnn’s Barabar Starr) prepped for this trip several weeks ago. The shaming seems to have worked. I hope you’re having a nice holiday. Try not to be such an a**hole in 2019. ❤️ — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) December 27, 2018

That reply prompted Mr. Hume to throw up cyberhands in frustration.

“Then why’d you post your tweet in response to one that was about a tweet sent today? Your tweet was ridiculous,” he wrote.





