MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut felon already behind bars has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Police say 37-year-old Edward Cochran faces charges of risk of injury to a child, sexual contact with a minor and first-degree sexual assault.

The Day reports that the girl told a school psychologist about the alleged assault and provided the state with a sexually explicit handwritten letter from Cochran. Authorities also listened to prison phone calls from Cochran to the girl.

Police say the girl told them Cochran, formerly of Preston, assaulted her starting when she was nine.

Cochran denied the allegations in an October interview with police.

The suspect has an extensive criminal history and remains incarcerated in the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com





