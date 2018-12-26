By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say an armed man shot and critically injured a customer during an attempted robbery of a north Philadelphia grocery store.

A police spokesman says the robber entered the store in the west Kensington section of the city shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He says the robber shot a customer one time in the left thigh. The victim was taken to Temple Medical Center and listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrest was immediately announced.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide