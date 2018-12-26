By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers responded Tuesday to a call about a “person down” in Kinloch in north St. Louis County. Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim, saying only that he was male and believed to be an adult.

The death is under investigation.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com


