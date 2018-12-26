President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have greeted U.S. troops in Germany. It was the president’s second visit to U.S. troops abroad in the last day. He stopped at Ramstein Air Force Base on his way back from Iraq.

Trump slowly made his way down a rope line at the Ramstein base, shaking hands, chatting and posing for photos. Some service members held up “Make America Great Again” caps for Trump to sign.

The president’s earlier visit to a base in western Iraq was his first to U.S. forces in harm’s way overseas. Both visits were unannounced.





