ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to tricking school districts around the county into sending him personal information on workers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 36-year-old Olukayode Ibrahim Lawal of Smyrna signed a plea agreement earlier this month on a wire fraud charge.

The agreement calls for Lawal to repay more than $23,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Federal prosecutors say an FBI cybercrime team in Connecticut found Lawal used phishing emails to various school districts last year to get person information and file fraudulent tax returns in their names.

Prosecutors say Lawal was from Nigeria and was in the United States on an expired visa. They say he targeted school systems in Connecticut, Oklahoma and Texas.

Lawal faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced March 14.

