GREENFIELD, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a Christmas Night shooting in an upstate New York town that sent a man to the hospital.
WNYT-TV reports that the shooting occurred late Tuesday at a home in the Saratoga County town of Greenfield.
The station reports the victim was wounded in the arm and is recovering at Albany Medical Center. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
No other details have been released.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
