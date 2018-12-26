By - Associated Press - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - North Las Vegas police say the shooting death of an 18-year-old man apparently wasn’t a random act of violence.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot Monday during an argument with a suspect who fled before officers responded to the scene.

According to police, police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The dead man’s identity was not released immediately.


