BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - Buckeye police say a man is dead following an exchange of gunfire with officers who responded to a call about a fight between a woman and her boyfriend on Christmas Day.

Police spokeswoman Donna Rossi says three officers returned fire after the man came out of the house and opened fire on the officers late Tuesday.

Rossi said police earlier got the woman, another woman and two children out of the home while the man remained inside.

The man’s name wasn’t released.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Rossi says an investigation is underway and that the officers who returned fire have been placed on standard administrative leave.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.