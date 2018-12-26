With several weeks since the last big winner, Powerball officials drew Wednesday for a jackpot that closed in on $300 million.

The winning numbers were 5-25-38-52-67, with the red Powerball being 24.

If taken in a single massive payment, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, the $294 million prize would be worth $177.6 million. Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40 percent of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, along with the District of Columbia and some U.S. territories.





