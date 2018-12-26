Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and is recuperating at home, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The high court announced the 85-year-old justice had undergone surgery last week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York to remove cancerous growths in her left lung.

Doctors said there was no evidence of the disease following the procedure.

The cancerous growths were discovered incidentally during tests at George Washington University last month when Justice Ginsburg was being checked out after falling and breaking three ribs.

She’s previously had two bouts with the disease, colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Justice Ginsburg has served on the Supreme Court since 1993.





