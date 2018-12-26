President Trump made a surprise visit Wednesday to U.S. troops in Iraq, his first visit to forces serving in a war zone.

The president was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump on the unannounced trip.

A Reuters photographer captured images of the president and first lady meeting with U.S. service members in a room adorned with Christmas decorations.

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” tweeted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump made the long journey to Iraq a week after ordering the pullout of 2,000 U.S. troops from neighboring Syria.

In ordering the withdrawal, he declared victory in the fight against the Islamic State. He also ordered the Pentagon to start planning the pullout of about half the 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

However, Mr. Trump told The Associated Press that he has “no plans” to remove troops from Iraq.

