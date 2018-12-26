President Trump on Wednesday marked the beginning of the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration of African heritage.

In a presidential message, Mr. Trump offered greetings from himself and first lady Melania Trump to those observing Kwanzaa.

“This annual celebration of African heritage, unity, and culture is a special opportunity for many to reflect on their shared ancestry and values. At this time, our Nation joins in honoring the important contributions of African Americans to the strength and success of the United States,” he said in the message.

“As families, friends, and communities gather this week to light the Kinara, we join in sending our best wishes for good health and happiness in the New Year,” he said.





