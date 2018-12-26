CANTON, Miss. (AP) - A county sheriff’s department in Mississippi confirms a female inmate has died in the jail.

Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department told news outlets that 37-year-old Lanekia Michelle Brown died in the jail.

Hall said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. An autopsy is planned.

Brown and Marcus Anthony Redrick were arrested last month in a traffic stop in Madison where deputies said they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana. She was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance.

Family members told news outlets that a state trooper told them earlier this week a jail nurse found her dead when she went to check on a complaint of stomach pains.

No other details were immediately available.





