COVINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting southeast of Seattle in the Covington area.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded Thursday afternoon to a report that someone had been shot and found a woman dead inside a home.
KOMO-TV reports a second victim was injured and taken to a hospital.
No information was immediately available about the victims or what led up to the incident.
Deputies are searching for the shooter and a SWAT team was responding to the scene.
