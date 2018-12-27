Democratic and independent voters are more excited about an unnamed candidate than they are about Joseph R. Biden, Beto O’Rourke or Bernard Sanders running for president in 2020, a new poll has revealed.

“Someone entirely new” topped the list of 10 potential Democratic candidates voters want to see in the 2020 presidential field, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Wednesday.

Trailing six percentage points behind the unnamed candidate was Mr. Biden with 53 percent of voters saying they’d be “excited” about him running, followed by Mr. Sanders with 36 percent and Mr. O’Rourke with 30 percent.

Trailing Mr. O’Rourke in the poll was Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar. At the bottom of the list was twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who excited only 15 percent of the voters polled, compared to 70 percent who said she should sit this one out.

“The ‘someone new’ versus Joe Biden finding illustrates the generational divide within the Democratic Party dating back to Walter Mondale versus Gary Hart in 1984,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. “The test is which candidate can build on their core ‘excitement’ and not lose the voters of other Democrats who fall by the wayside.”

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll of 689 Democrats and independents, taken by landline and cellphone Dec. 11-16, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.





