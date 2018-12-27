President Trump on Thursday urged Senate Democratic lawmakers to relent in the shutdown fight over border security spending, and he jabbed them for furloughing government workers who tend to be Democrats.

“Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He wrote the message shortly after returning to the White House from a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Iraq.

It is the same case Mr. Trump has made since the partial shutdown standoff began nearly a week ago with his demand for roughly $5 billion in border security funding that includes a wall or barrier on the southern border.

Capitol Hill Democrats fiercely oppose his border wall plan, which was one of Mr. Trump’s top campaign promises in 2016.

The president also asked Democrats if they were aware of whom was going with out pay while 25 percent of the federal government is shuttered.

“Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?” he tweeted.





