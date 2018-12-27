FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve recaptured an inmate who escaped the St. Francis County jail in eastern Arkansas on Christmas Eve.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Paul McGee was apprehended early Thursday after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.
McGee was being held on charges of first-degree forgery, residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property.
Authorities previously told Little Rock television station KATV that McGee escaped by damaging a door to the jail’s kitchen and removing it by its hinges.
