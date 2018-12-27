LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in Little Rock say they’re investigating after a woman and a boy were found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Authorities say the pair was found dead Thursday morning in southwest Little Rock. Acting Police Chief Hayward Finks says authorities aren’t releasing the causes of death yet, but that the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Finks says police were called to the area shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person in the parking lot.

Finks says authorities have not yet identified the victims, and they do not know what their relationship was or if either lived in the nearby apartments. No arrests have been made.





