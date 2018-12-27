MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) - A Meriden city councilor was back inside a courthouse where he was charged with assaulting two judicial marshals during a protest.
Miguel Castro’s case was continued until Jan. 15 while officials decide whether it should be moved to another courthouse.
Castro was arrested Dec. 13 during a rally outside the court in support of a local man who was facing deportation.
Authorities say Castro assaulted two judicial marshals while they were dispersing a crowd in the court’s parking lot. He also was charged with first-degree rioting.
Castro, who remains free on a $5,000 bond, has said he did nothing but exercise his Constitutional rights and support a family in crisis.
