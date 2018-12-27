By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are investigating the slayings of a woman and her 13-year-old son in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Police say a man reported finding the two dead when he came home to the Valley Glen apartment late Wednesday.

Detective Meghan Aguilar tells KNBC-TV that investigators don’t know the motive but they believe either the people or the location was targeted.

Authorities are not saying how the two were killed.


