LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are investigating the slayings of a woman and her 13-year-old son in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.
Police say a man reported finding the two dead when he came home to the Valley Glen apartment late Wednesday.
Detective Meghan Aguilar tells KNBC-TV that investigators don’t know the motive but they believe either the people or the location was targeted.
Authorities are not saying how the two were killed.
