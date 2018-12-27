LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas have released written transcripts of officers’ accounts about what they saw, heard and did trying to locate and stop a gunman during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history almost 15 months ago.

Documents made public Thursday recounted how officers were pinned next to patrol vehicles on the Las Vegas Strip while bullets rained from the Mandalay Bay resort into an outdoor music festival at which 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

Others contained officers’ accounts of approaching in hallways and stairwells before blasting with explosives into a 32nd-floor suite to find shooter Stephen Paddock dead from what was determined to have been a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Eighteen statements and 83 clips of officer body-worn camera video were part of a 34th batch of materials released by Las Vegas police under court order in a public records lawsuit.





