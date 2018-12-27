VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a 75-year-old woman and her husband have died in what’s being classified as a murder-suicide.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach police say officers responded to the city home on Monday night for reports of gunshots.
A police news release says the woman named No T. Nguyen died at the scene. It says her husband, 77-year-old Hieu Nguyen, was taken to a hospital and died.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or who police believe was the shooter.
