Special counsel Robert Mueller is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for evidence of Russian collusion.

A Russian company is accusing the special counsel of having “collected a nude selfie” as part of the probe.

The charge, according to The Hill magazine, was made in a court filing by Eric Dubelier — an attorney for Concord Management and Consulting — that accused the Mueller investigative team of illegally withholding information from the firm.

The filing says the picture is among millions of records Mr. Mueller has collected as evidence but is not willing to disclose on national-security grounds.

“Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?” Mr. Dubelier wrote.

Concord is among the Russian companies and citizens indicted by Mr. Mueller earlier this year on charges of trolling the Internet to interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections.





