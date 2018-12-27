LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says deputies believe a Lake Charles man killed his wife and two dogs before fatally shooting himself.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso tells news outlets the bodies of 49-year-old Renee Foster and 38-year-old Adam Foster were found Monday morning.

The sheriff says no motive has been established and the couple doesn’t have a history of domestic violence. He says “You wish you could spot these things before they happen but it appears in this case that there were no warning signs at all.”

He says Renee Foster failed to show up at work and a neighbor later found the husband’s body. The sheriff says the couple’s children weren’t home at the time of the shooting. One of their three dogs was unharmed.





