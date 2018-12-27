GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police are investigating after a man accused of shoplifting ran over another customer.

The Gaston Gazette reports that the situation unfolded at a Dollar Tree store in Gastonia on Wednesday when a cashier noticed a man with items hidden under his shirt. Cashier Joyce Boyce said the man was trying to leave in his car when he backed over another customer.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services says the woman hit by the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Boyce says that it’s not uncommon for people to shoplift at the store.

The manager took down the car’s license plate and gave it to police.

Police reports show that officers have responded to calls from the store at least nine times this year.

