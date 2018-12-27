MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) - A man is suing a police department in South Carolina after they charged him with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.02 percent.

Calvin Williams‘ lawsuit says a Mauldin police officer pulled him over in 2016 for failing to maintain his lane.

The lawsuit obtained by The Greenville News said the officer thought Williams‘ speech was slurred, so he did a sobriety test and a breath test registering the 0.02 percent blood alcohol level. State law usually requires a 0.05 percent level for a DUI charge.

Williams‘ lawsuit says the DUI charge remained even after a urine test showed no drugs in his system.

Williams says Mauldin didn’t drop the charge until he hired a lawyer.

The city says it doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.