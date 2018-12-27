MACON, Miss. (AP) - Three Mississippi men have now been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting of a sheriff’s son.

News outlets report 27-year-old David Jaquan Hampton of Meridian has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and has been jailed in Meridian.

Ramon Mattox, son of Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree, was shot three times in the chest in Macon on Friday. He was released from a Tupelo hospital Tuesday.

Terrance Fiffer of Laurel was arrested over the weekend in Meridian on an attempted murder charge.

Jamesha Ervin was arrested in Shuqualak and is charged with being an accessory.

It’s unclear if any of the people arrested have attorneys to speak for them.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.