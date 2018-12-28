GLENELG, Md. (AP) - Two Maryland teenagers have pleaded guilty to writing racist and Nazi graffiti on their Glenelg high school over the summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports 19-year-olds Joshua Shaffer and Seth Taylor pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge Thursday as part of a deal.

Prosecutors say Shaffer wrote racist graffiti targeting the Glenelg High School principal, who is black. Shaffer was sentenced to 18 weekends at a detention center followed by supervised probation and community service, among other requirements.

Prosecutors say Taylor spray-painted “KKK” and swastikas around the school and was sentenced to nine weekends at the center and other requirements similar to Shaffer.

Two other teens, 18-year-olds Tyler Curtiss and Matthew Lipp, are also charged with hate crimes in the vandalism. Their trials are set for January and February, respectively.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com





