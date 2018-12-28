GREENLAWN, N.Y. (AP) - Police are looking for thieves who snatched a woman’s pocketbook from a Long Island church pew while she went to receive Communion during Christmas Eve Mass.

Two people who appear to be women were seen on security cameras walking into St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Greenlawn Monday evening, passing through pews toward the back and picking up something. They walk out with a bag they hadn’t brought with them.

Its owner, Linda Barling, tells Newsday she finds it disgusting that anyone would go to a church on Christmas Eve to steal.

Suffolk County police say her credit cards were used after the bag was taken.

Father Peter Kaczmarek tells News 12 Long Island the church would have helped the thieves if they were needy.





