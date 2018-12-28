COHASSET, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a man who had been taken into police custody.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk district attorney says Cohasset police responded to a home in town at about 10 p.m. Thursday after getting a 911 call about a disturbance.

Officers took a woman to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

While police were taking a man into custody, he died.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his.

Authorities stressed that no gunfire was involved.

No names were released.





