BERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are working to identify a man who was found dead in a creek in northern Arkansas on Christmas Day.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and found a man face down in the Osage Creek. The sheriff’s office says the man was discovered near a “low-water slab” bridge.

The sheriff’s office says the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are investigating the incident.


