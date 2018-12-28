DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say officers called to a northeast Des Moines home found the bodies of a man and a woman, and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Officers went to the home Friday afternoon to check a report of an assault and found the bodies inside.
Investigators were questioning witnesses and checking on other leads.
Police spokesman Paul Parizek (puh-REE’-zihk) says more information will be released Friday night.
