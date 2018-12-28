By - Associated Press - Friday, December 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles firefighters have extinguished a fire in a classroom at a Catholic school in Hollywood.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the midmorning Friday fire at Blessed Sacrament School on Sunset Boulevard and put it out in about a half-hour.

The Fire Department says that because it occurred within a church facility, protocol requires the House of Worship Task Force to be notified and the blaze will be investigated by an arson task force.


