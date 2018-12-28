By - Associated Press - Friday, December 28, 2018

MEONOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - A man is charged with sexually assaulting two residents at an assisted living facility in Menomonie.

WEAU-TV reports that authorities accuse 43-year-old Ramone Bridges of being involved in multiple sexual acts with the residents. The incidents happened in April while Bridges was on staff at Serving Hands Care Facility.

Bridges is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 3. Court documents do not show if he has an attorney.

