GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man whose body was spotted by workers on a passing train in South Carolina was shot in the head.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it appears 53-year-old Hall Edward Eskew was killed on Christmas Day. His body was found a day later by railroad workers near Taylors.

The coroner’s office said in a news release that Eskew’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff’s deputies have released little information about the killing. They have made no arrests.





