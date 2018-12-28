PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) - A standoff with a man police believed had a gun has ended at a Connecticut shopping plaza.

Plainville Police Sgt. Mark Connoy says the unnamed suspect was eventually taken into custody after being subdued with beanbag rounds. He says officers discovered the man had a toy gun, not a real weapon.

Connoy says the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for some bumps and bruises from the beanbags.

Police were called Friday at 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the Connecticut Commons plaza, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

When officers arrived, they found the man on a loading dock.

Connoy says the man did not point the plastic gun at the officers, who ultimately took him into custody several hours later.





