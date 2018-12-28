WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) - Authorities say two Maryland men got into an altercation at a party, resulting in the death of one and a manslaughter charge for the other.

News outlets report the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced that 49-year-old Todd Michael Dauses is charged in the death of 43-year-old Raymond Charles Banz, who was found dead Sunday.

According to the application for statement of charges, both men had been drinking. Banz was asked to leave, but refused. The statement says Dauses dragged and punched Banz in the face, and then stomped on his abdomen.

They were separated, and Banz was taken to his home. Police called the next evening discovered he was dead.

An autopsy determined internal injuries contributed to his death.

It’s unclear whether Dauses has a lawyer.





