PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says a suspect has been transported to a hospital with critical injuries following a shooting involving police.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says no officers were injured in the incident that occurred Friday morning near North 50th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road.
No additional information was released.
