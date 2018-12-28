NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old suspect is being held on a murder charge in the Christmas Eve shooting death of an 18-year-old in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police say the teen was arrested late Thursday in Laughlin, Nevada, and taken to the Clark County jail in Las Vegas following the investigation of the fatal shooting of Kwavontia Thomas.

The Clark County coroner says Thomas died Monday evening from multiple gunshots.

Witnesses told police that Thomas running from an assailant before shots were fired near East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street in downtown North Las Vegas.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter jumped a wall and ran away.

Laughlin is a resort town on the Colorado River about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.





