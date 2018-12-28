DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Police say two Florida men stole a flat-screen television from a South Florida Walmart store and dropped it as they fled on a motorized scooter.

Davie police said on Twitter that 36-year-old Michael Patrick Flanagan was arrested Wednesday.

Video surveillance showed a man taking the 43-inch (1092-millimeter) Vizio flat screen television valued at $348 on Dec. 16. In a tweet, the agency said the “clumsy” pair almost crashed as they made their getaway. They left the TV on the ground.

Flanagan’s image was captured on the video.

He told police the second man is named “Sharky.” The search continues for him.

Flanagan faces a grand theft charge. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

An investigation continues.





