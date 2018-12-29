BATH, Maine (AP) - The Navy has awarded a $26 million contract for continuing work on the Zumwalt class of stealth destroyers.

The contract is for “planning yard services” such as design, logistics, planning and execution of ship maintenance and modernization. If fully funded by the Navy, that contract could be worth $86.7 million through the year 2023.

BIW President Dirk Lesko said the contract underscores the Navy’s confidence “in our ability to maintain DDG-1000 class ships well into the future.”

Two Zumwalt-class destroyers have been commissioned into the fleet. A third ship, the Lyndon B. Johnson, is still under construction in Bath.





