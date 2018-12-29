MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say carelessly discarded smoking materials sparked a house fire that killed a New Jersey woman.
Bergen County prosecutors say the Dec. 23 fire in Montvale has been ruled an accident.
Firefighters found the body of 77-year-old Ninette Grannis shortly after they extinguished the fire, which had been reported by a passer-by who spotted flames coming from the home’s attic.
No other injuries were reported in the fire.
Authorities say Grannis was the only person inside the home.
