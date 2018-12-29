BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A former school custodian accused of writing a threat on a bathroom mirror has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Vermont.
WCAX-TV reports that 51-year-old Richard Peck appeared in a Barre courtroom on Friday after being released from a hospital for mental health treatment.
He’s alleged to have written “I am going to kill you all” on mirrors in a boy’s bathroom this month. A detective wrote that Peck gave several accounts of what happened and that he apologized for his actions.
Peck was released into the custody of his wife after the hearing. A woman who answered a call to his home on Saturday declined comment.
