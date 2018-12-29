REVERE, Mass. (AP) - A man has been shot and another man stabbed in an altercation north of Boston.

A spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says the incident happened sometime before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in Revere, Massachusetts.

The victims have not been identified. The shooting victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in nearby Everett. His condition has not been disclosed.

No arrests have been made. State and local police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.





