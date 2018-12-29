MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot.
Authorities say officers responded Friday evening to investigate a shooting and discovered a man with a serious gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
Witnesses tell police that the suspect got a gun and shot the victim after an argument. The inquiry is ongoing.
