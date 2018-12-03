DARIEN, Wis. (AP) - Police say two people are dead and a third is wounded in a shooting in Walworth County.
Authorities say a report of shots fired was made to police just after midnight Sunday in Darien. Officers responded to a home where a male victim was found dead outside, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WITI-TV reports another man was found fatally shot inside an apartment and a female had suffered gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive. The victims have not been identified.
___
Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.